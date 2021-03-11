11-year-old domestic worker found dead in Faisalabad

The family of an 11-year-old domestic worker in Faisalabad’s Khayaban Colony has accused her employers of murdering her.

On Friday, the victim’s father received a call from her employers saying that the child has been rushed to a hospital after she fell from the stairs. “My daughter had been working here for over three months,” he said.

“When we reached the hospital, my daughter had already passed away.”

According to the doctors, the 11-year-old had sustained a head injury. The body has been moved to the Allied Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On the other hand, the employers said that a cupboard fell on the child. “We had gone to a relative’s house. We were informed about the incident by our neighbours,” said Bilal, the owner of the house.

The police have detained Bilal and are questioning him. Further investigations are underway.

In July last year, the Federal Cabinet approved a bill against the employment of children for domestic help across the country.

According to the new clause, any child under the age of 14 years can not be employed as domestic labour.