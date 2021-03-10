Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

10-year-old domestic worker recovered from Lahore house

She accused her employers of torture

Posted: Mar 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 seconds ago


The Lahore police recovered a 10-year-old domestic worker from a house in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony Thursday morning.

The police were tipped off by neighbours that a 10-year-old has been kept in a closed house. The worker was rescued after the police placed a ladder outside the house and rescued her.

She accused her employers of torturing and beating her every day, adding that she had been working there for more than a year.

According to the police, the child’s father used to work for the employer. He owed him Rs35,000 and to pay it off he asked them to keep his daughter as their maid. Her salary was deducted from the sum.

Employer Malik Tariq, who works as a government officer, denied the accusations. He said that he can prove that he and his family members didn’t harm the child.

