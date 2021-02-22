Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Would ask PTI candidate to request re-polling in Daska: PM

Says he wants to ensure transparency in the election process

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Would ask PTI candidate to request re-polling in Daska: PM

Photo: Online

Listen
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he would ask the PTI candidate to request re-polling on 20 polling stations in Daska tehsil of NA-75 Sialkot. “Even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election,” PM Khan said in a Twitter post. The by-election in NA-75 Sialkot was held on February 19. The ECP withheld its results after its presiding officers went ‘missing’ after the polling ended. The ECP has ordered an inquiry into presiding officers going missing, which has delayed the results. Related: NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’ A total of 360 polling stations were set up in the constituency. According to the results of 337 stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Ifthikhar was leading with 97,588 votes, while PTI’s Ali Asjad received 94,541 votes. PM Khan said the decision to request re-polling was aimed at ensuring transparency in the electoral process. “We will always seek to strengthen a fair and free election process,” he said. “Unfortunately others lack this commitment.”
FaceBook WhatsApp
daska Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he would ask the PTI candidate to request re-polling on 20 polling stations in Daska tehsil of NA-75 Sialkot.

“Even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election,” PM Khan said in a Twitter post.

The by-election in NA-75 Sialkot was held on February 19. The ECP withheld its results after its presiding officers went ‘missing’ after the polling ended.

The ECP has ordered an inquiry into presiding officers going missing, which has delayed the results.

Related: NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’

A total of 360 polling stations were set up in the constituency. According to the results of 337 stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Ifthikhar was leading with 97,588 votes, while PTI’s Ali Asjad received 94,541 votes.

PM Khan said the decision to request re-polling was aimed at ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

“We will always seek to strengthen a fair and free election process,” he said. “Unfortunately others lack this commitment.”

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Daska by election, Daska by election result, Daska by election result 2021, Daska bye election 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Lahore men arrested for hacking WhatsApp accounts: police
Lahore men arrested for hacking WhatsApp accounts: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.