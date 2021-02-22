Would ask PTI candidate to request re-polling in Daska: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he would ask the PTI candidate to request re-polling on 20 polling stations in Daska tehsil of NA-75 Sialkot.

“Even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election,” PM Khan said in a Twitter post.

The by-election in NA-75 Sialkot was held on February 19. The ECP withheld its results after its presiding officers went ‘missing’ after the polling ended.

The ECP has ordered an inquiry into presiding officers going missing, which has delayed the results.

Related: NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’

A total of 360 polling stations were set up in the constituency. According to the results of 337 stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Ifthikhar was leading with 97,588 votes, while PTI’s Ali Asjad received 94,541 votes.

PM Khan said the decision to request re-polling was aimed at ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

“We will always seek to strengthen a fair and free election process,” he said. “Unfortunately others lack this commitment.”