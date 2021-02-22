Four women shot dead in Miran Shah

Four women were killed and a driver injured after unidentified men opened fire at their vehicle in North Waziristan’s Miran Shah Monday morning.

The women were travelling to Ippi village near Mirali when they were attacked, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Naheed Bibi, Irshad Bibi, Ayesha Bibi, and Javeria Bibi. The women were reportedly working for NGO Sabawon as handcraft trainers, the police said in a statement.

One woman, identified as Mariam Bibi, remained safe during the attack.

Sabawon has, on the other hand, said that its employees remained safe during the attack.

The injured driver Abdul Khaliq has been moved to the THQ Hospital, Mirali.

The police are conducting a search operation to trace and arrest the terrorists, the North Waziristan DPO said.