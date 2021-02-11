Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Witness identifies Uzair Baloch in kidnapping, murder case

He is accused of kidnapping a trader's son and murdering him

Posted: Feb 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Witness identifies Uzair Baloch in kidnapping, murder case

Photo: File

A witness picked out Uzair Baloch, who has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war, during an identification parade held before an anti-terrorism court in the kidnapping and murder case of a Karachi trader.

The witness is a sub-inspector.

He said in his statement that Baloch kidnapped the son of a trader and asked him for ransom. The son was killed after his father failed to pay the amount.

The court has told the authorities to present more witnesses at the next hearing.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, he confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The Army Corps V handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.

