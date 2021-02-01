Why did Punjab dissolve local government, Supreme Court asks

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the advocate generals of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked them to tell the court why the provinces haven’t held local government elections yet.

They have been told to submit a written reply on “behalf of their respective governments their positions with regard to the holding of local government elections.” The court released its written verdict in the case on Monday.

The tenure of the local governments was completed on the following days in all four provinces:

January 27, 2019: Balochistan

August 28, 2019: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

August 20, 2020: Sindh

May 2, 2019: Punjab

The court noted that the tenure in Punjab came to end on May 2, 2019 even though the prescribed period was till January 1, 2022.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja told the court that the “dissolution of the of local governments in Punjab before the expiry of their term was illegal and unconstitutional.”

The Punjab advocate-general has been also instructed to tell the court why the local government was dissolved before their term expired.

The court also added remarks from its judgement on November 18, 2020. It remarked that the no holding local government elections is a “brazen disregard of the law.”

It even quoted Section 140 of the Constitution.

140 (A) Each province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative, and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.

(B) Elections to the local governments shall be held by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“To abide by the Constitution and the law is not an option but obligatory,” the court said, adding that the chief election commissioner, members of the ECP, chief ministers, and members of the provincial cabinet have violated the law. “This grave violation of the act and Constitution must be brought to an end”

During the hearing, the attorney general told the court that the responsibility of the federal government with regard to holding local government elections is limited to the Islamabad Capital Territory. The term of the elected representatives will expire on March 4, 2021.

The chief election commissioner said that a meeting has been called next week to discuss the matter and fix the schedule for holding elections in all four provinces.

The case has been adjourned till February 4.