Watch: SBCA demolishes PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh’s Malir farmhouse

The Sindh Building and Control Authority has started demolishing an allegedly illegally constructed farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh in Malir district, where the authority recently launched an anti-encroachment operation.
The police, SBCA team, and machinery have reached the site and the operation is under way
