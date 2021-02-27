Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinand’s never seen before video

Says he sees no reason for Pak-India to continue hostility

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Two years after Pakistan captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of the Indian Air Force, a new video of him in captivity has surfaced.

Abhinandan’s plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force om .

“When I was coming down by parachute [after being shot down], I saw both the countries. And from above, I couldn’t tell the difference between the two countries. Both the countries are very similar in terms of beauty,” said Abhinandan in an undated video that surfaced on Saturday.

The Indian pilot said when he landed, he didn’t know if he was in Pakistan or India. “All the people look the same.”

“I was severely injured and couldn’t move, so I tried to figure out where I am. And when I realized that I am not in my country, I tried to flee,” Abhinandan said.

“People came after me and they were really charged. They wanted to capture me,” he said. The Indian pilot said that the Pakistan army personnel saved him from the angry mob. “A Pakistan army captain came and saved me from the public. Then they took me to their unit where I was given the first aid.” He said that he was then taken to a hospital where he was examined and given further treatment.

“What’s happening with Kashmiris, neither you know this nor I. We all have to think patiently [about it],” he said.

Abhinandan said he found the Pakistani army to be “a very fine professional force, and very chivalrous. I have been very impressed by the chivalry which has been displayed by the Pakistani Army. “

“Fights happen when there’s no peace. I don’t know what we should to bring peace but I do know there should be peace,” said the captured Indian pilot. “I see no reason for us to continue hostility.”
