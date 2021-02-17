Vote can’t remain secret forever, remarks Supreme Court judge

Supreme Court’s Justice Ijazul Ahsan said on Wednesday that the vote could not remain secret forever.

The remarks were given during the hearing of the Senate open ballot reference filed by the government.

The country’s destiny lies in the hands of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said. The ECP should realise its responsibility as it brings government onto the whole country, he added.

Justice Ahsan said that black money was used to buy votes. The system would be destroyed if a party won seats out of proportion, he added.

The chief justice said political parties should not get disproportionate seats. The ECP would be responsible if a party secured fewer seats, he added.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said people with bags full of money were still waiting in Islamabad. They feared the court might not order an open ballot in the Senate election, he said.

Chief Justice Ahmed said those paying money must have some system in place to identify whether people actually voted for them. The ECP knew but it was not informing the court about it, he said.

Justice Ahsan said a vote could not remain secret forever. “Neither the constitution mentions keeping the vote secret until the doomsday, nor it is there in any of the court verdicts,” he said.

The hearing was later adjourned until 12pm on Thursday.