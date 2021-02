Security was called to make them leave the house

A scuffle broke out between the MPAs of Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh Assembly on Friday.

The government PPP MPAs challenged PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman to come to their side. During the verbal argument, PPP’s Burhan Chandio even tried to hit Zaman but he was stopped by PTI’s Umar Umrani.