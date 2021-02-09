Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Video: Angry Sanghar man throws cow dung at municipal officer

Residents say authorities are not picking up trash

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago

An angry resident of Sanghar threw a bag of cow dung on the personal assistant to the chief municipal officer of the city Monday evening.

The man complained that there were huge piles of trash lying in multiple areas of the city that the government pays no heed to. "These people should get a taste of their own medicine," he said.

After the attack, PA Noor Muhammad Nizami slapped the man and refused to work until the man was arrested. "We will not work until an FIR is registered against him," he said.

"I was sitting in my office working when all of a sudden a group of people broke into my office and threw this dirt on me," Muhammad revealed, adding that the attackers gripped him by the collar of his shirt.

A case against four men has been registered.

 
