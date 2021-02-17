Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Uzair Baloch acquitted in three cases over lack of evidence

He has been acquitted in nine cases so far

Posted: Feb 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Uzair Baloch acquitted in three cases over lack of evidence

Photo: File

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has acquitted Uzair Baloch, the head of the banned Peoples Amn Committee, in three more cases over lack of evidence. All three cases were registered at the Kalri police station.

He was accused of attacking policemen in 2012 and using explosives such as hand grenades in all three cases.

The Lyari-based gangster has been acquitted in nine cases so far, including four cases that were heard by an anti-terrorism court. The courts are expected to give their judgements in the 49 remaining cases against him soon.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, the gangster had confessed to criminal activities such as murders, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, he was handed over to the Pakistan Army after being accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The army handed him over to the police after three years on April 6, 2020.

Baloch has been accused of murdering a total of 198 people. He denies the charges. In August 2020, a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court indicted him in the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.

Karachi
 
