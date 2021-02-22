Usama Satti case: Petitioner wants investigation reports submitted in court

A petition requesting the submission of JIT and judicial inquiry reports in the Usama Satti murder case has been filed in the Islamabad High Court.

Satti, a 21-year-old student, was killed on January 2 when the Islamabad police personnel opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Sector G-10.

During the hearing on Monday, petitioner Nadeem Yousuf demanded that the police present investigation reports of the case along with the challan in court.

“The chief commissioner had formed a joint investigation team and a judicial inquiry to prepare reports of the murder case,” he said. “But they weren’t submitted in the court.”

Following this, Chief Justice Athar Minallah summoned the chief commissioner and the capital’s inspector-general and instructed them to submit their responses by March 1.

Earlier this week, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad said that it will indict the five policemen named in the case on March 5.

The case

Usama’s family said that the 21-year-old was coming back after dropping a friend when the policemen opened fire at his vehicle. “He was shot just for not stopping his car,” the victim’s father said in a video statement.

His parents filed a complaint against the police officials demanding action be taken against them immediately.

Following this, five officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad were arrested. A Joint Investigation Team has been formed by the Islamabad chief commissioner to investigate the killing.

Last week, the accused police officers were sacked from their jobs. Cases under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been registered against them at Islamabad’s Ramna police station.

The police claimed they had received news of a dacoit escaping in a white car. “The policemen asked the man to stop the car but when he didn’t, they opened fire at him,” a police officer had said, claiming that two bullets hit him.

A medical report by the PIMS Hospital revealed, however, that six bullets hit the victim. The bullets hit him in the face, chest, neck, and head.

Victim’s father claims police killed Satti

In a press conference on January 5, Usama’s father said that his son was “murdered” by the Islamabad police and it was not an accident.

“How can they [the police] shoot someone in the leg from outside the car,” the victim’s father questioned, reiterating that his son was deliberately shot dead.

Nadeem noted that if the police were chasing him, how come there were bullet marks on the car’s bonnet and windshield.

He quoted a senior police official as saying that the incident occurred because of the “carelessness” on the police’s part. “It was nothing but a murder,” the victim’s father said.

He demanded that the accused police officials be hanged till death. “The Supreme Court must take a suo motu notice of the attack,” he said, adding that a free trial must be conducted as soon as possible.