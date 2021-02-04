Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Two white tiger cubs die at Lahore zoo

They had contracted a viral infection

Posted: Feb 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two white tiger cubs died at the Lahore zoo Wednesday night.

The authorities said that the cubs had contracted a viral infection because of the change in weather.

A white tigress had given birth to three cubs three months ago. One cub died during birth.

A member of the zoo staff said that the caretakers couldn't take care of the cubs because of a funds shortage.

White tigers are a genetic anomaly. They have white fur because of the lack of pigment pheomelanin.

According to the WWF, as few as 3,200 white tigers are left on earth and none are currently known to exist in the wild.

 
