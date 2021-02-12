Two transgender persons shot dead by student in Gujranwala

Two transgender persons were killed after a student, identified as Sajeel Punjabi, opened fire at them in Gujranwala’s Maddo Khalil, the police said on Friday.

The victims, Shehzadi and Zaini, lived in the same neighbourhood as the suspect.

According to Gujranwala CPO Sarfaraz Falki, Sajeel was a student and committed the crime with the help of his friend. “He confessed to the crime during questioning.”

The suspect told the police that one of the victims, Shehzadi, was his friend. “A month back, she called me to her place and gave me a glass of juice which made me fall unconscious,” he said.

During unconsciousness, Shehzadi harassed me and recorded a video of it. “When I woke up after five hours, I saw multiple marks on my body,” the suspect said, adding that the victim then started blackmailing him with the video. “She asked me to give him Rs2,000 and threatened to upload the video on social media if I didn’t do so.”

During a media briefing, CPO Falki revealed that Shehzadi was married and had a child as well. The police have arrested both the suspects and have registered an FIR.

The police will present the suspect in a court and seek their physical remand.