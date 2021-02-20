Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

At least one Pakistani soldier was martyred and two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, said the ISPR Saturday.

The ISPR, Pakistan army’s media wing, said in a statement that the operation was carried out in Malik Khel area of North Waziristan last night.

Two terrorists, including a militant commander Rehmat alias Khalid, were killed during an exchange of fire, read the statement. A soldier, identified as Shehzad Raza, also lost his life.

Rehmat, according to the ISPR, was an expert bomb maker and was involved in several attacks on the security forces since 2009.

During the search operation, the security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.