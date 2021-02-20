Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

A soldier lost his life in an exchange of fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Pakistani soldiers keep vigil from a post on top of a mountain in the former Taliban militants strong hold border area in Shawal valley North Waziristan on May 20, 2016. (AFP/File)

Listen
At least one Pakistani soldier was martyred and two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, said the ISPR Saturday. The ISPR, Pakistan army’s media wing, said in a statement that the operation was carried out in Malik Khel area of North Waziristan last night. Two terrorists, including a militant commander Rehmat alias Khalid, were killed during an exchange of fire, read the statement. A soldier, identified as Shehzad Raza, also lost his life. Rehmat, according to the ISPR, was an expert bomb maker and was involved in several attacks on the security forces since 2009. During the search operation, the security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.
FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR Pakistan

At least one Pakistani soldier was martyred and two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, said the ISPR Saturday.

The ISPR, Pakistan army’s media wing, said in a statement that the operation was carried out in Malik Khel area of North Waziristan last night.

Two terrorists, including a militant commander Rehmat alias Khalid, were killed during an exchange of fire, read the statement. A soldier, identified as Shehzad Raza, also lost his life.

Rehmat, according to the ISPR, was an expert bomb maker and was involved in several attacks on the security forces since 2009.

During the search operation, the security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Usman Khan, Pakistan army, ISPR, TTP
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.