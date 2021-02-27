Two ‘terrorists’ arrested in Sukkur CTD operation

Two terrorists were arrested by security agencies and the Counter-Terrorism Department in a joint operation in Sukkur Friday night.

According to the spokesperson of the department, a raid was conducted near the Patni police station. When the police reached there, the terrorists opened fire at them. In response, two suspects were shot.

The perpetrators were rushed to a hospital but they couldn’t sustain their injuries.

The area’s entry and exit points have been sealed and a search operation is underway. On the other hand, the police have seized a cache of weapons and explosives from the site.