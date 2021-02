Two passengers were killed and 10 injured after a coaster overturned on Vehari’s Multan Road Saturday morning.

Rescue 1122 said that the vehicle overturned while trying to prevent a collision with a motorcycle.

The injured passengers have been moved to the DHQ Hospital, Vehari. The condition of many passengers has been declared critical.

The coaster was travelling from Multan to Vehari. It was carrying 30 people.