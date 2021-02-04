Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and four injured during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali on Wednesday.

The terrorists opened fire on the troops after they cordoned off the area, said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations. “During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.”

The terror suspects were reportedly involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces, and IED explosions.

The martyred officers have been identified as 42-year-old Naib Subedar Amin Ullah, a resident of Chitral, and 24-year-old Sepoy Sher Zamin, a resident of Landi Kotal. The officers will be buried in their native villages.