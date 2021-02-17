Two men killed in Gujranwala during fight over gambling

Two men were shot dead during a game of snooker in Gujranwala Tuesday night, the police said.

The suspects, identified as Shamshad and Zeeshan, had placed bets while playing the game with Adeel and Tanzeel. After one team lost, they refused to pay the amount to the other team.

During this, Shamshad and Zeeshan took out guns and shot dead Adeel and Tanzeel. Another person was injured. The suspects managed to escape.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

The police said that they have filed a case and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.