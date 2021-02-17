Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Two men killed in Gujranwala during fight over gambling

They were playing snooker with the suspects

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Two men killed in Gujranwala during fight over gambling

Two men were shot dead during a game of snooker in Gujranwala Tuesday night, the police said.

The suspects, identified as Shamshad and Zeeshan, had placed bets while playing the game with Adeel and Tanzeel. After one team lost, they refused to pay the amount to the other team.

During this, Shamshad and Zeeshan took out guns and shot dead Adeel and Tanzeel. Another person was injured. The suspects managed to escape.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

The police said that they have filed a case and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Gujranwala Police
 
HOME  
 
 
