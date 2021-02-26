Two men arrested for blackmailing 70-year-old in Faisalabad

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested two men for defrauding a 70-year-old man in Faisalabad by posing as a woman.

The fraudsters created a Facebook account with a girl’s name to trap the 70-yeard-old, according to the FIA. They shared some fake pictures and asked for his nudes, which were later used to blackmail him.

The fraudsters were able to defraud the man of Rs62,000. The FIA took action after a complaint was filed by the victim’s relative.

The investigators have a mobile phone and digital content from the arrestees. An FIR has been registered against them and further investigation is ongoing.