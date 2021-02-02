Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Two killed in firing near Karachi’s Clifton

They were shot at the Boat basin food street

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two killed in firing near Karachi's Clifton

A man and a woman were killed after unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at them in Karachi's Clifton, the police said on Tuesday. According to South SSP, the incident took place near the Boat Basin food street. "The man killed was identified as Adnan, a resident of the Hijrat Colony." The bodies have been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre for their post-mortem examination. Immediately after the incident, the police and Rangers reached the site and cordoned off the area. Eyewitnesses said that the victims were sitting in a car when they were shot. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way. On the other hand, the police have found a tortured body of a woman near the Superhighway.
A man and a woman were killed after unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at them in Karachi’s Clifton, the police said on Tuesday.

According to South SSP, the incident took place near the Boat Basin food street. “The man killed was identified as Adnan, a resident of the Hijrat Colony.”

The bodies have been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre for their post-mortem examination. Immediately after the incident, the police and Rangers reached the site and cordoned off the area.

Eyewitnesses said that the victims were sitting in a car when they were shot. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.

On the other hand, the police have found a tortured body of a woman near the Superhighway.

 
