Saturday, February 27, 2021
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Two killed after vehicle falls into ditch in Azad Kashmir

Hi-roof fell when it was making a turn

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Two people were killed when a vehicle fell into a ditch in Azad Kashmir.

According to details, the car went out of control while making a turning and fell into a ditch near Samahni in Bhimber District.

The deceased were identified as Arshad and Majeed. Locals managed to recover the bodies.

Another person, Zaeef, was injured in the accident. He was taken to a hospital in Samahni before being shifted to a medical facility in Bhimber.

Barkar Ali, after hearing the news of his son Majeed’s death, suffered a heart attack and passed away.

