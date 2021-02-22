Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Two children killed in Lahore house fire

The parents of the victims have been detained

Posted: Feb 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two children killed in Lahore house fire
Listen
Two children were killed after a fire broke out at the house in Lahore's Manga Mandi, the police said on Monday. According to Rescue 1122, the victims were four and seven years old. "The fire has been doused and the bodies have been moved to the hospital," a rescue official said. The police suspect the house was set ablaze and have detained the children's parents for questioning. "A forensic team has been called in to investigate the evidence collected from the fire site," a police officer said. Further investigations are under way.
Lahore fire

Two children were killed after a fire broke out at the house in Lahore’s Manga Mandi, the police said on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the victims were four and seven years old. “The fire has been doused and the bodies have been moved to the hospital,” a rescue official said.

The police suspect the house was set ablaze and have detained the children’s parents for questioning. “A forensic team has been called in to investigate the evidence collected from the fire site,” a police officer said.

Further investigations are under way.

 
