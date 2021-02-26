Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

TTP commander killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

He has killed over 50 soldiers since 2007

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
TTP commander killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

Photo: File

A ‘high-value’ target was killed during an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan’s Tiarza, according to the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

The suspect has been identified as TTP commander Nooristan alias Hasan Baba.

“He was the most sought and wanted killed terrorist,” according to the ISPR. He was an “IED expert” and “master trainer”. Baba has been involved in the killing of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007. In 2008, he attacked a check post and shot dead three FC soldiers.

A curfew was imposed in South Waziristan’s Wana last week after a vehicle of security personnel was attacked by alleged terrorists.

Entry and exit points of the area were sealed, and shops and the main market were closed. The residents were told not to go towards the market.

The mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. Occasional attacks have, however, continued.

