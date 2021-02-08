Today’s outlook: Search operation for Sadpara, KMC clears Gujjar nullah

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

The Pakistan Army is expected to launch another search operation to rescue Muhammad Ali Sadpara, the Pakistani on the mission to hoist the national flag on the world’s second-highest mountain K2. Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were attempting the winter K2 summit but lost contact after they began their push from camp 3 at midnight between Thursday and Friday. Sajid Sadpara, the son of missing Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, said that the chances of his father’s survival are slim.

The Sindh health department has suspended a deputy district health officer for administering the vaccine to former governor Muhammad Zubair’s daughter and son-in-law. The couple had posted their pictures after the vaccination on social media.

Federal Minister Asad Umar said that if the provinces aren’t being able to administer vaccines properly, then the Centre can take over.

The opposition parties have rejected the ordinance to hold the Senate elections through open ballots. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the elections have been turned into a joke. Senator Raza Rabbani called the presidential ordinance for an open vote in Senate elections “malicious”.

Mehrunnisa, the daughter of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, has been in the ICU of a hospital following a head injury, a PML-N spokesperson said Sunday. Mehrunnisa underwent surgery at the hospital, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Twitter. She is out of danger now but remains in the ICU, she added.

Asad Qaiser, the speaker of the National Assembly, has summoned a session today to discuss the ruckus in Parliament on February 4.

KMC is expected to launch an anti-encroachment operation to clear the structures on the banks of the Gujjar Nullah. The police, Rangers, SBCA, and revenue board members are expected to be present at the location.

A court is expected to hear the harassment case against Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam today.

The sale of tickets for Pakistan Super League’s 6th edition will start next week, sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board said Sunday.