Monday, February 8, 2021
Today’s outlook: Search operation for Sadpara, KMC clears Gujjar nullah

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Feb 8, 2021
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Chhang Dawa Sherpa/Twitter

Listen
Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • The Pakistan Army is expected to launch another search operation to rescue Muhammad Ali Sadpara, the Pakistani on the mission to hoist the national flag on the world’s second-highest mountain K2. Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were attempting the winter K2 summit but lost contact after they began their push from camp 3 at midnight between Thursday and Friday. Sajid Sadpara, the son of missing Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, said that the chances of his father’s survival are slim.
  • The Sindh health department has suspended a deputy district health officer for administering the vaccine to former governor Muhammad Zubair’s daughter and son-in-law. The couple had posted their pictures after the vaccination on social media.
  • Federal Minister Asad Umar said that if the provinces aren’t being able to administer vaccines properly, then the Centre can take over.
  • The opposition parties have rejected the ordinance to hold the Senate elections through open ballots. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the elections have been turned into a joke. Senator Raza Rabbani called the presidential ordinance for an open vote in Senate elections “malicious”.
  • Mehrunnisa, the daughter of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, has been in the ICU of a hospital following a head injury, a PML-N spokesperson said Sunday. Mehrunnisa underwent surgery at the hospital, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Twitter. She is out of danger now but remains in the ICU, she added.
  • Asad Qaiser, the speaker of the National Assembly, has summoned a session today to discuss the ruckus in Parliament on February 4.
  • KMC is expected to launch an anti-encroachment operation to clear the structures on the banks of the Gujjar Nullah. The police, Rangers, SBCA, and revenue board members are expected to be present at the location.
  • A court is expected to hear the harassment case against Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam today.
  • The sale of tickets for Pakistan Super League’s 6th edition will start next week, sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board said Sunday.

 
