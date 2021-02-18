Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: SC verdict on Senate election voting

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: SC verdict on Senate election voting
Listen
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Thursday]: The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on the presidential reference on holding open ballots during the upcoming Senate elections. The attorney-general has submitted his reply in court and the electoral body has taken notice of it. Scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates of the Senate election is under way. The PM's complaint cell has issued a notice to passport DG for not responding to public queries. The registrar of the Islamabad High Court has filed a petition against 21 lawyers for misconduct. A case will be heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.Sialkot's district monitoring officer has summoned Assistant to Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan for 'violating code of conduct'. PML-N's Khawaja Asif will be presented before an accountability court in Lahore. Prime Minister Imran Khan has delegated responsibility for the Senate election campaign to ministers.
FaceBook WhatsApp
SENATE ELECTIONS 2021 Supreme Court

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Thursday]:

  • The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on the presidential reference on holding open ballots during the upcoming Senate elections. The attorney-general has submitted his reply in court and the electoral body has taken notice of it.
  • Scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates of the Senate election is under way.
  • The PM’s complaint cell has issued a notice to passport DG for not responding to public queries.
  • The registrar of the Islamabad High Court has filed a petition against 21 lawyers for misconduct. A case will be heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.
  • Sialkot’s district monitoring officer has summoned Assistant to Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan for ‘violating code of conduct’.
  • PML-N’s Khawaja Asif will be presented before an accountability court in Lahore.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has delegated responsibility for the Senate election campaign to ministers.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
supreme court, senate elections, presidential reference, prime minister imran khan, nomination papers,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.