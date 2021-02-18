Today’s outlook: SC verdict on Senate election voting

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Thursday]:

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on the presidential reference on holding open ballots during the upcoming Senate elections. The attorney-general has submitted his reply in court and the electoral body has taken notice of it.

Scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates of the Senate election is under way.

The PM’s complaint cell has issued a notice to passport DG for not responding to public queries.

The registrar of the Islamabad High Court has filed a petition against 21 lawyers for misconduct. A case will be heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Sialkot’s district monitoring officer has summoned Assistant to Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan for ‘violating code of conduct’.

PML-N’s Khawaja Asif will be presented before an accountability court in Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has delegated responsibility for the Senate election campaign to ministers.