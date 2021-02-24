Today’s outlook: SC hears Senate vote case, PML-N Wazirabad rally

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Wednesday]:

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the reference Senate elections voting. The verdict is expected today.

The deadline given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to submit its evidence regarding their claims on NA-75 Daska by-polls expires today.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a public meeting in Wazirabad. Maryam Nawaz will address the gathering.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Sri Lanka. He will return in the evening.

PML-N leaders Shahbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shahbaz will appear in court for the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering references against them.

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues with hosts and defending champions Karachi Kings playing against two-time winners Islamabad United. Last night, Peshawar Zalmi overcame Multan Sultans in a nail-biter.