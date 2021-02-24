Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: SC hears Senate vote case, PML-N Wazirabad rally
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Wednesday]:

  • The Supreme Court will resume hearing the reference Senate elections voting. The verdict is expected today.
  • The deadline given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to submit its evidence regarding their claims on NA-75 Daska by-polls expires today.
  • The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a public meeting in Wazirabad. Maryam Nawaz will address the gathering.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Sri Lanka. He will return in the evening.
  • PML-N leaders Shahbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shahbaz will appear in court for the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering references against them.
  • The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues with hosts and defending champions Karachi Kings playing against two-time winners Islamabad United. Last night, Peshawar Zalmi overcame Multan Sultans in a nail-biter.

 
