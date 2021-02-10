Today’s outlook: SC hears funds case, Sadpara search operation

Here are some of the stories we are following today [Wednesday]:

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has taken notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to announce development grants worth Rs500 million. The Supreme Court will hear the case today.

Negotiations between the government and the All Pakistan Clerk Association remain unsuccessful. Government employees across the country have boycotted their jobs demanding an increase in salaries and other benefits.

Three labourers were killed in a fire at a factory in Karachi’s Baldia Town. The fire has been doused.

The Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex in Rawalpindi has been reopened for sports after serving as a coronavirus field hospital for 11 months.

Practise matches between Pakistan and South Africa have begun at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The search operation for Pakistani mountaineers Muhammad Ali Sadpara will continue for the fifth days. Sadapara, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto from Chile went missing while attempting to summit K2 in winter.