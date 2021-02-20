Today’s outlook: PSL 2021 kicks off in Karachi

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Saturday).

The opening ceremony of the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium. The first match will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings. Singer Atif Aslam, rapper Imran Khan, and actor Humaima Malick perform at the ceremony, along with folksinger Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and rappers Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus), who have sung this year’s official anthem Groove Mera.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that a player taking part in the Pakistan Super League has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The development was confirmed by the PCB in a press release early Saturday.

Punjab governor and other ministers are expected to address a press conference.

PPP’s Latif Khosa will hold a press conference at Karachi Hall of the Lahore High Court Bar.

The PML-N defeated Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI in PK-63 Nowshera and PP-51 Wazirabad by-elections, according to unofficial results. Polling for four vacant national and provincial assembly seats in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Nowshera, and Kurram ended Friday evening.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore will resume hearing the motorway rape case.