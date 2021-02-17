Today’s outlook: PSL tickets on sale, Federal Cabinet meets

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Wednesday]:

PML-N will hold a rally in Nowshera. Vice-president Maryam Nawaz will address her supporters.

The Sindh High Court will hear a petition against the blocking of roads for PSL matches in Karachi.

The Supreme Court will hear the presidential reference on Senate election, bail petition of PPP’s Khursheed Shah, and other important cases.

The online sale of PSL tickets has begun.

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested on Tuesday for displaying weapons on the visit to Malir’s PS-88 polling station during by-elections. He will be presented before a court.

JUI-F’s Azizullah Agha and PPP’s Jam Shabbar Ali have won the Pishin and Sanghar by-elections. The result for Malir will be announced today.

The Federal Cabinet will meet today to discuss an eight-point agenda.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers submitted by candidates for Senate elections has begun.