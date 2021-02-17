Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Today’s outlook: PSL tickets on sale, Federal Cabinet meets

Posted: Feb 17, 2021
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PSL tickets on sale, Federal Cabinet meets
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Wednesday]:

  • PML-N will hold a rally in Nowshera. Vice-president Maryam Nawaz will address her supporters.
  • The Sindh High Court will hear a petition against the blocking of roads for PSL matches in Karachi.
  • The Supreme Court will hear the presidential reference on Senate election, bail petition of PPP’s Khursheed Shah, and other important cases.
  • The online sale of PSL tickets has begun.
  • PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested on Tuesday for displaying weapons on the visit to Malir’s PS-88 polling station during by-elections. He will be presented before a court.
  • JUI-F’s Azizullah Agha and PPP’s Jam Shabbar Ali have won the Pishin and Sanghar by-elections. The result for Malir will be announced today.
  • The Federal Cabinet will meet today to discuss an eight-point agenda.
  • Scrutiny of the nomination papers submitted by candidates for Senate elections has begun.

 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
