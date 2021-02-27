Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PPP rally in Kohat, Hamza Shehbaz released

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Today’s outlook: PPP rally in Kohat, Hamza Shehbaz released
Listen
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address his supporters at the Babri Banda ground in Kohat. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will visit Hyderabad. PML-N Hamza Shehbaz will be released. Maryam Nawaz will be heading to Jati Umrah to meet him. Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashakai and M-3 from Lahore to Nankana Sahib have been closed for traffic because of fog. Visibility on the National Highway has dropped to 20 meters. Rain and snowfall reported in multiple parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Hamza Shehbaz PPP

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address his supporters at the Babri Banda ground in Kohat.
  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will visit Hyderabad.
  • PML-N Hamza Shehbaz will be released. Maryam Nawaz will be heading to Jati Umrah to meet him.
  • Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashakai and M-3 from Lahore to Nankana Sahib have been closed for traffic because of fog. Visibility on the National Highway has dropped to 20 meters.
  • Rain and snowfall reported in multiple parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PML-N, PPP Bialwal Bhutto, Kohat, Hamza Shehbaz,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.