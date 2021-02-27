Today’s outlook: PPP rally in Kohat, Hamza Shehbaz released

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address his supporters at the Babri Banda ground in Kohat.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will visit Hyderabad.

PML-N Hamza Shehbaz will be released. Maryam Nawaz will be heading to Jati Umrah to meet him.

Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashakai and M-3 from Lahore to Nankana Sahib have been closed for traffic because of fog. Visibility on the National Highway has dropped to 20 meters.

Rain and snowfall reported in multiple parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.