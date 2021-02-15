Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PML-N’s Wazirabad rally, government decides on salaries

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Feb 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PML-N’s Wazirabad rally, government decides on salaries
Listen
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Monday]: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz will lead a rally of her supporters from Gujranwala to Wazirabad and address them there. For 48 Senate seats, 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers. After scrutiny on February 17 and 18, a list of 24 candidates will be prepared. Voting will take place on March 3. Government employees taking 100% free allowance will not be given an increment in their salaries, the government has decided. People working at the Prime Minister's Secretariat, President House, courts, Federal Investigation Agency and National Accountability Bureau will work at the same old salaries. Pakistan is gearing up for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. In the upcoming week, international players will start arriving in the country. In the last 24 hours, 26 people across the country passed away from the novel coronavirus, while 1,048 new cases were reported. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Karachi to resolve issues regarding Senate elections among party members.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Monday]:

  • PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz will lead a rally of her supporters from Gujranwala to Wazirabad and address them there.
  • For 48 Senate seats, 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers. After scrutiny on February 17 and 18, a list of 24 candidates will be prepared. Voting will take place on March 3.
  • Government employees taking 100% free allowance will not be given an increment in their salaries, the government has decided. People working at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, President House, courts, Federal Investigation Agency and National Accountability Bureau will work at the same old salaries.
  • Pakistan is gearing up for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. In the upcoming week, international players will start arriving in the country.
  • In the last 24 hours, 26 people across the country passed away from the novel coronavirus, while 1,048 new cases were reported.
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Karachi to resolve issues regarding Senate elections among party members.

 
