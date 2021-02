Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Saturday]:

The last day for the submission of the nomination papers for Senate Elections 2020.

The first meeting of the committee formed to investigate the Senate video scandal will be held. It will consult with the Election Commission as well.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address her supporters in a party rally in Sialkot.

The Islamabad Bar Council will hold a rally till D-Chowk today in protest against the arrest of lawyers who attacked the Islamabad High Court.

Electricity supply in multiple parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be suspended today due to technical repairs at the Rawat grid station.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook several cities in Pakistan late Friday. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Swat, Rawalpindi, and several other cities.