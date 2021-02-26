Today’s outlook: PM travels to Lahore, Orangi Nullah operation starts

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to travel to Lahore for a day’s visit.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will start an anti-encroachment operation along the 11.25km Orangi nullah Friday. In the first phase, the KMC and district administration will remove soft encroachments from the stormwater drain. It is one of the three drains that are being widened to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater. The other two are the Gujjar and Mehmoodabad nullahs. The Sindh government decided to remove encroachments around these drains following the August 2020 urban floods in Karachi.

The Islamabad Bar Council challenged on Thursday the cases against lawyers who vandalised the Islamabad High Court. The case will be taken up by the Supreme Court today.

The Financial Action Task Force has decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list, with another review scheduled for June 2021. FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said the forum decided that Pakistan “needs to do more” on FATF requirements. The meeting took note of the significant progress Islamabad made on the entire action plan, the FATF said. “Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 24 of the 27 action items,” it said. “As all action plan deadlines have expired, the FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan before June 2021.”

Two children were killed in an accident in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed early Friday morning.