Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM takes public calls, schools reopen

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM takes public calls, schools reopen
Listen
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Monday]: Prime Minister Imran Khan will take phone calls from the public at 4pm today. People can dial 051-9210809 to talk to him and tell him his complaints. Schools and universities across Pakistan have reopened. Students will be called in on an alternate basis with 50% strength every day. Schools have been instructed to ensure SOPs are implemented thoroughly. A PIA airplane will bring the first consignment of 500,000 coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan from Beijing. The vaccination campaign across the country will begin next week. The first batch will be administered to health workers. The federal government has increased the price of petrol by Rs2.70 per litre. The second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will commence on February 4 at the cricket stadium in Rawalpindi. The national squad will begin training today. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the review petitions filed against the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the Daniel Pearl case. Last week, Pakistan’s top court dismissed an appeal against a lower court’s decision to clear Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others over the killing, after nearly two decades in jail. The decision has outraged the United States and triggered a legal tug of war between the Sindh government — which kept the group behind bars using emergency powers — and courts.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan schools open

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Monday]:

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will take phone calls from the public at 4pm today. People can dial 051-9210809 to talk to him and tell him his complaints.
  • Schools and universities across Pakistan have reopened. Students will be called in on an alternate basis with 50% strength every day. Schools have been instructed to ensure SOPs are implemented thoroughly.
  • A PIA airplane will bring the first consignment of 500,000 coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan from Beijing. The vaccination campaign across the country will begin next week. The first batch will be administered to health workers.
  • The federal government has increased the price of petrol by Rs2.70 per litre.
  • The second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will commence on February 4 at the cricket stadium in Rawalpindi. The national squad will begin training today.
  • The Supreme Court is expected to hear the review petitions filed against the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the Daniel Pearl case. Last week, Pakistan’s top court dismissed an appeal against a lower court’s decision to clear Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others over the killing, after nearly two decades in jail. The decision has outraged the United States and triggered a legal tug of war between the Sindh government — which kept the group behind bars using emergency powers — and courts.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
prime minister imran khan, public calls, schools, pakistan schools, pakistan universities, petrol prices, coronavirus, coronavirus vaccines, PIA airplane
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.