Today’s outlook: PM takes public calls, schools reopen

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Monday]:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take phone calls from the public at 4pm today. People can dial 051-9210809 to talk to him and tell him his complaints.

Schools and universities across Pakistan have reopened. Students will be called in on an alternate basis with 50% strength every day. Schools have been instructed to ensure SOPs are implemented thoroughly.

A PIA airplane will bring the first consignment of 500,000 coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan from Beijing. The vaccination campaign across the country will begin next week. The first batch will be administered to health workers.

The federal government has increased the price of petrol by Rs2.70 per litre.

The second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will commence on February 4 at the cricket stadium in Rawalpindi. The national squad will begin training today.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the review petitions filed against the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the Daniel Pearl case. Last week, Pakistan’s top court dismissed an appeal against a lower court’s decision to clear Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others over the killing, after nearly two decades in jail. The decision has outraged the United States and triggered a legal tug of war between the Sindh government — which kept the group behind bars using emergency powers — and courts.