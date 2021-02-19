Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Today’s outlook: PM in Attock, PSP stages protest in Karachi

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Friday]:
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Friday]:

  • The Supreme Court will hear the presidential reference on the open voting in the upcoming Senate elections. In a hearing on Thursday, the court asked how will the voting take place.
  • Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned a meeting of the provincial assembly.
  • The Pakistan Sarzameen Party will protest in Karachi. Chairperson Syed Mustafa Kamal will address his supporters.
  • PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh will protest outside the Karachi Press Club at 3pm.
  • PTI leaders have started campaigning for the Senate elections. Aviation Minister Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will head to Faisalabad to meet MNAs.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet for the discussion of the long march scheduled for March 26.
  • The first match of the sixth edition of PSL will be held between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on Saturday.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Attock to inaugurate a plantation campaign.

 
