Today’s outlook: PM in Attock, PSP stages protest in Karachi

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Friday]:

The Supreme Court will hear the presidential reference on the open voting in the upcoming Senate elections. In a hearing on Thursday, the court asked how will the voting take place.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned a meeting of the provincial assembly.

The Pakistan Sarzameen Party will protest in Karachi. Chairperson Syed Mustafa Kamal will address his supporters.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh will protest outside the Karachi Press Club at 3pm.

PTI leaders have started campaigning for the Senate elections. Aviation Minister Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will head to Faisalabad to meet MNAs.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet for the discussion of the long march scheduled for March 26.

The first match of the sixth edition of PSL will be held between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Attock to inaugurate a plantation campaign.