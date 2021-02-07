Today’s outlook: PDM rejects Senate open balloting ordinance

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Sunday]:

President Arif Alvi has signed the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 approving open ballot for Senate Elections 2021. It will be sent to the Supreme Court for a presidential reference in the matter.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has said that it will not accept the new Senate election ordinance at any cost. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has warned that he will go to court if he has to.

The Sindh Building and Control Authority conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Karachi’s Malir on Saturday. A farmhouse owned by the family of PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh was demolished.

Pakistan will get a relief of $200 million from G-20 countries. The amount will have to be repaid in the upcoming five years.

Another search operation to find mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two of his companions has been launched by the Pakistan Army. The three climbers went missing attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, K2.

The official anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been released. Titled Groove Mera, the song was sung by Pakistani folk singer Naseebo Lal, pop singer Aima Baig and rappers Young Stunners.

Saudi Arabia has imposed new travel restrictions on 20 countries including Pakistan.