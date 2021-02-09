Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Today’s outlook: PDM Hyderabad rally, FIR registered against Islamabad lawyers

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Tuesday]: ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar has warned politicians not to bring the army into politics. In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, he said that the establishment has multiple other issues to overlook. The Pakistan Democratic Movement is gearing up for its rally in Hyderabad. Opposition leaders including JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address it. Maryam Nawaz won't be attending as her daughter is in ICU. The district administration of Hyderabad has instructed all shops in the city to close by 1pm because of the rally. The Federal Cabinet will meet today. It will discuss the summary for the new chairperson for OGRA, the establishment of new anti-accountability courts and multiple other issues. An FIR has been registered against lawyers involved in the attack on the Islamabad High Court on Monday. According to the court, a contempt to court case will be filed against them and a request for the revoking of their license has been sent to the bar council. The Mauripur Road in Karachi will be closed for 45 days for construction. The army and the Gilgit-Baltistan government have assured that the search operation for mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara is underway.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Tuesday]:

  • ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar has warned politicians not to bring the army into politics. In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, he said that the establishment has multiple other issues to overlook.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement is gearing up for its rally in Hyderabad. Opposition leaders including JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address it. Maryam Nawaz won’t be attending as her daughter is in ICU.
  • The district administration of Hyderabad has instructed all shops in the city to close by 1pm because of the rally.
  • The Federal Cabinet will meet today. It will discuss the summary for the new chairperson for OGRA, the establishment of new anti-accountability courts and multiple other issues.
  • An FIR has been registered against lawyers involved in the attack on the Islamabad High Court on Monday. According to the court, a contempt to court case will be filed against them and a request for the revoking of their license has been sent to the bar council.
  • The Mauripur Road in Karachi will be closed for 45 days for construction.
  • The army and the Gilgit-Baltistan government have assured that the search operation for mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara is underway.

 
