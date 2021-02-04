Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Today’s outlook: Parliament to discuss Senate election voting, PDM meets

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday). The members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold a meeting today. They are expected to discuss a strategy to topple the government. Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari among others are expected to attend it. The National Assembly will meet today and continue to discuss the voting for the upcoming Senate elections. The government presented on Wednesday the 26th constitutional amendment bill that seeks open ballot for Senate elections. The members of the opposition opposed the bill.The Election Commission has said that it will announce the schedule for the upcoming Senate elections on February 11. The commission has started issuing nomination papers to the candidates. The people who are representing different parties will have to show their party tickers when they submit the nomination papers, the commission said.Pakistan will play the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi today.
Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • The members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold a meeting today. They are expected to discuss a strategy to topple the government. Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari among others are expected to attend it.
  • The National Assembly will meet today and continue to discuss the voting for the upcoming Senate elections. The government presented on Wednesday the 26th constitutional amendment bill that seeks open ballot for Senate elections. The members of the opposition opposed the bill.
  • The Election Commission has said that it will announce the schedule for the upcoming Senate elections on February 11. The commission has started issuing nomination papers to the candidates. The people who are representing different parties will have to show their party tickers when they submit the nomination papers, the commission said.
  • Pakistan will play the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi today.

 
MOST READ
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
