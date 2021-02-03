Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s coronavirus vaccination drive begins

Here are some of the stories that we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

A nationwide immunisation campaign against coronavirus will begin in Pakistan. Thousands of frontline health workers from both public and private sectors will be inoculated first. They will receive the BBIBP-CorV vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinopharm. It has an efficacy of 79.3%. On Tuesday, the federal government has distributed the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines among Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Sindh received 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

The government is expected to present a constitutional amendment to change the way Senate elections are conducted. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to attend the session too.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he was ready to resign from his office if the opposition leaders returned the “stolen money”. In an informal conversation with his spokesperson, the premier said two deadlines, December 31 and January 31, had passed but the opposition parties didn’t kept their promise.

The Election Commission will hold a session to discuss the upcoming Senate elections. The elections are expected to be held in the first week of March. The process to submit nomination papers for the elections will begin on February 8.

The PTI’s 13-member board will hold a parliamentary session to discuss the nominations for the Senate elections.

Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of some members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a day before the PDM’s combined meeting on February 4.

Saudi Arabia banned Tuesday passengers coming to the kingdom from at least 20 countries, including Pakistan, according to the Saudi Press Agency. These countries include Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, Swiss Confederation, and the US.