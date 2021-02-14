Sunday, February 14, 2021  | 1 Rajab, 1442
Today’s outlook: Pakistan, South Africa prepare for final T-20 match

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan, South Africa prepare for final T-20 match
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Sunday]:

  • The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, recommending an increase in petrol prices by Rs16 from February 16. The final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • Pakistan and South Africa will face each other in the final match of the T-20 series in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
  • A teenager murdered his mother for not giving him money to buy drugs in Lahore.
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the deadline for the submission of the nomination papers for Senate Elections 2021 to February 15.
  • Motorways across Punjab have been closed for traffic after fog reappeared in the province on Sunday. The visibility at the National Highway has dropped to 30 meters. Travelers have been advised to use fog lights and drive slowly.

 
