Today’s outlook: Pakistan observes Kashmir Day, PM visits Kotli

Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Here are some of the stories we are following today [Friday]:

  • Pakistan is observing Kashmir Day today. At 9am, a hand chain will be set up on the road from Pakistan to Indian Occupied Kashmir.
  • President Arif Alvi will address the nation at 11am in Muzaffarabad.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Line of Control in Kotli and address his supporters later in the day.
  • India and Pakistan will come against each other for a mixed martial art match. Pakistan’s Ahmed Mujtaba will fight India’s Rahul Raju.
  • A video of singer Bilal Saeed beating up his brother and sister-in-law has gone viral on social media.
  • Pakistan and South Africa will face each other on the second day of the Test match in Rawalpindi.
  • Another team of trekkers comprising Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his son have reached Camp 3 of the mighty K2. They will be attempting to summit the mountain today.
  • Spectators will be allowed inside cricket stadiums in Pakistan this month for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. The Pakistan Cricket Board has received permission from the government to allow 20% capacity crowds at the PSL games.

 
