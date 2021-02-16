Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Nawaz’s passport expires, petrol prices remain unchanged

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Tuesday]: The passport of former PM Nawaz Sharif will expire on February 16. The PML-N founder is currently in London for his medical treatment. The government has decided not to issue him a new passport. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will reveal the way the Nawaz will be called back. A federal cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled. It had an eight-point agenda to discuss. Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected OGRA's summary for an increase in petrol price. Players from across the world have started arriving in the country as the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League inches closer. By-elections for Sindh's PS-88 [Thatta], PS-43 [Sanghar] and Balochistan's PB-20 [Pishin] will be held today. A strike has been announced in the area and security arrangements have been completed.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Tuesday]:

  • The passport of former PM Nawaz Sharif will expire on February 16. The PML-N founder is currently in London for his medical treatment. The government has decided not to issue him a new passport. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will reveal the way the Nawaz will be called back.
  • A federal cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled. It had an eight-point agenda to discuss.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected OGRA’s summary for an increase in petrol price.
  • Players from across the world have started arriving in the country as the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League inches closer.
  • By-elections for Sindh’s PS-88 [Thatta], PS-43 [Sanghar] and Balochistan’s PB-20 [Pishin] will be held today. A strike has been announced in the area and security arrangements have been completed.

 
