Today’s outlook: Lahore flights cancelled, Islamabad bar announces strike

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will announce its candidates for the Senate Elections 2021. Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the Parliamentary board as well.

The PM will be visiting Lahore to discuss important points about the upcoming Senate elections.

The Balochistan International Squash League is underway in Multan. It will last till February 19.

The Islamabad Bar Council has announced a strike against the arrest of lawyers involved in the attack on the Islamabad High Court.

The premier has formed a three-member investigative committee to probe the horsetrading video.

PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar Awan will appear before a district court in Lahore.

Nine flights to and from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore were cancelled after dense fog enveloped Punjab.