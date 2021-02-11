Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Today's outlook: Government officers continue to protest in Islamabad

Posted: Feb 11, 2021
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Government officers continue to protest in Islamabad

Here are some stories that we are following today (Thursday).

  • The government officers have said that they will continue to protest until the government releases the people who were arrested during their demonstration on Wednesday. They staged a protest at D-Chowk and asked the government to increase their basic salaries. The demonstration turned violent after the police fired tear gas shells at them.
  • The first T20 match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played today.
  • PSL team Karachi Kings players will start arriving in Karachi.
  • MPA Sardar Khurram Khan Leghari has decided to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He will hold a press conference today.
  • Balochistan Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani will hold a press conference at Officers Club, Quetta.
  • On Wednesday, the Supreme Court abolished death penalties for prisoners with mental illnesses in a landmark judgment. If a prisoner on death row is unable to comprehend the rationale behind their punishment due to a mental illness, then carrying out the death sentence does not “meet the ends of justice”, the court’s order read.
  • The decision was taken after the court heard three cases of prisoners on death row showing symptoms of mental illnesses. These were Imdad Ali, Kanizan Bibi, and Ghulam Abbas. They have spent 18, 30, and 14 years in prison respectively, and have been convicted of murder.


Islamabad
 
