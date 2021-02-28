Today’s outlook: Government decides petrol prices, PM heads to Jhelum

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Sunday]:

Supporters of the Pak Sarzameen Party will meet in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth. PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal will address the rally.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Jhelum’s Pind Dadan Khan to inaugurate a number of development projects.

The government will announce the new price of petrol. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended an increase of Rs20.

PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz has reached Model Town after he was released from the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Rain and snowfall have been reported in multiple parts of the country such as Neelum Valley.

Jamaat-e-Islami will protest near Karachi’s Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road against inflation.