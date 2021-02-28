Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today's outlook: Government decides petrol prices, PM heads to Jhelum

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Feb 28, 2021
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Government decides petrol prices, PM heads to Jhelum
Listen
Imran Khan jhelum petrol prices

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Sunday]:

  • Supporters of the Pak Sarzameen Party will meet in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth. PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal will address the rally.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Jhelum’s Pind Dadan Khan to inaugurate a number of development projects.
  • The government will announce the new price of petrol. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended an increase of Rs20.
  • PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz has reached Model Town after he was released from the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.
  • Rain and snowfall have been reported in multiple parts of the country such as Neelum Valley.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami will protest near Karachi’s Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road against inflation.

 
HOME  
 
 
