Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: FATF to decide Pakistan’s grey list fate

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Today’s outlook: FATF to decide Pakistan’s grey list fate

Here are the stories that we will be following today (Monday).

  • Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jillani of Pakistan People’s Party has won the Tharparkar NA-221 by-election, according to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
  • The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League continues in Karachi with last year’s finalist Lahore Qalandars playing against former champions Quetta Gladiators.
  • The Financial Action Task Force will hold a three-day virtual meeting on Monday to decide whether Pakistan would stay on its Grey List. Pakistan has forwarded a report of its progress on regulations to curb money laundering and terrorism financing to the global financial watchdog. The country has implemented 21 out of 27 regulations, officials at the Finance Ministry said. The rest of the points have been implemented up to 70%, they added. Pakistan has made amendments to its FATF law, seized assets of banned organisation and taken steps to stop members of these organisations from operating. It has also made progress on 40 other points apart from the 27 in the FATF action plan.
  • Sikh pilgrims are attending the 100-year-old Saka festival in Nankana Sahib.
  • Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was moved to the hospital over chest pain. The party claim that he was tortured during custody. He was arrested for rioting during an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
FATF Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL, 2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi, Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta, Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl,Song, Latest, Videos, quetta gladiators, karachi kings song 2021, peshawar zalmi song, islamabad united song 2021, psl 6, groove mera, psl 2021, quetta gladiators vs Karachi kings, kk vs qg, qg vs kk
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.