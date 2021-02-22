Today’s outlook: FATF to decide Pakistan’s grey list fate

Here are the stories that we will be following today (Monday).

Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jillani of Pakistan People’s Party has won the Tharparkar NA-221 by-election, according to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League continues in Karachi with last year’s finalist Lahore Qalandars playing against former champions Quetta Gladiators.

The Financial Action Task Force will hold a three-day virtual meeting on Monday to decide whether Pakistan would stay on its Grey List. Pakistan has forwarded a report of its progress on regulations to curb money laundering and terrorism financing to the global financial watchdog. The country has implemented 21 out of 27 regulations, officials at the Finance Ministry said. The rest of the points have been implemented up to 70%, they added. Pakistan has made amendments to its FATF law, seized assets of banned organisation and taken steps to stop members of these organisations from operating. It has also made progress on 40 other points apart from the 27 in the FATF action plan.

Sikh pilgrims are attending the 100-year-old Saka festival in Nankana Sahib.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was moved to the hospital over chest pain. The party claim that he was tortured during custody. He was arrested for rioting during an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.