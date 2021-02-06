Today’s outlook: Coronavirus toll reaches 11,914, Qaiser decries NA ruckus

Here are some stories that we are following today (Saturday).

Pakistan has reported 11,914 coronavirus deaths so far. At least 1,286 people died in the last 24 hours. The country has reported 553,128 cases so far.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar will travel to Rajanpur today. He left for the airport without protocol. He went to Multan on Friday.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has taken notice of the ruckus in Parliament on February 4. He has summoned footage of the session. The statements of witnesses will be recorded too. He has called a meeting on February 8.

Pakistani Mixed Martial Art fighter Ahmed Mujtaba defeated on Friday his Indian opponent Rahul Raju in the first round of their One Championship Unbreakable III Lightweight match in Singapore. Mujtaba, also known as “Wolverine”, knocked out India’s “Kerala Krusher” Raju in just 56 seconds of the first round. It was his third win on the global stage and his overall record now stands at 10 victories and two defeats.

A Bulgarian mountaineer fell to his death during an expedition on Pakistan’s K2, his team said Friday, the second person to die on the world’s second-highest mountain in weeks. Seven Summit Treks — a trekking company leading the expedition — said Atanas Skatov, 42, fell as he was changing ropes during his descent to basecamp.

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised, while addressing an event in Kotli on Friday, the people of Indian-administered Kashmir that the day they get freedom from the tyranny of India, Pakistan will give them the choice to choose to be an independent state. “I want to give the message to Kashmiris that each and every person from the Muslim world is standing with you and realise the atrocities you face every day.” The PM assured that he will speak up for the freedom of Kashmir on every single forum in the world as long as he can. “Whether it’s UN, America, or Britain, I will go everywhere and raise this issue until it’s solved. Until you get your rights.”