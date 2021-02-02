Today’s outlook: Coronavirus claims 63 lives, Shehbaz heads to court

Here are the stories from Pakistan and the world that we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

The novel coronavirus has claimed 63 lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. At least 1,220 tests were conducted in the country. Pakistan’s death toll has reached 11,746.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shahbaz will appear in a Lahore accountability court in the money laundering case. The court has summoned responses from NAB’s witnesses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. Members to discuss a nine-point agenda.

An operation against encroachments is being carried out in Hyderabad. It will continue today.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband will head to Garhi Khuda Bux and pay a visit to her mother’s grave.

Child specialist Dr Nazim Panjwani died because of the coronavirus in Karachi Monday night. He contracted the virus a few days ago.

One person was killed after a speeding car collided with an electric pole in Dera Ghazi Khan Tuesday morning. Four people have been injured in the accident. The injured have been shifted to the Teaching Hospital.

PM Imran Khan has said that the systemic problems plaguing the country have taken root over the past decades and cannot be fixed overnight. He advised Pakistanis to be patient as he shared updates with them in a televised question-and-answer session Monday. The prime minister answered questions about the PIA, upcoming Senate elections and development in the country. “Everybody assumes that today the government has taken over the country and suddenly, everything will be fixed,” the prime minister said. “It might happen in fairytales wherein I could wave a magic wand and suddenly everything is fixed.”